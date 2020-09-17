In the first installment of Sentient Media’s new web series, ANIMAL/HUMANS, host Mikko Jarvenpaa speaks with touring rock musicians Tanya O’Callaghan and Derrick Green about their new TV show Highway to Health. The show follows Tanya and Derrick as they travel around the world, sharing plant-based meals with iconic figures including Moby and Kat Von D, and exploring issues ranging from social to environmental justice.
The interview touches on some of the adventures the musical duo experienced while filming, including their time aboard a Sea Shepherd ship during an anti-poaching mission. Tanya and Derrick also talk about their motivation in creating a plant-based travel show.
“Being plant-based changed my life radically,” says Derrick, who is a vocalist for the bands Sepultura and Maximum Hedrum. “You’re doing everything in this lifestyle not only for yourself but other beings on this planet. It’s important to realize we’re not the only animals on this planet, and we have to take care of each other.”
“We’ve been [plant-based] since long before people knew what being vegan meant,” says Tanya, a life-long vegan and freelance bassist.
Stay tuned to @HighwayToHealthOfficial for official release dates and more updates.
